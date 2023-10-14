Open Menu

Three Brothers Perish In Under Construction House Well In Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Three brothers perish in under construction house well in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Three real brothers Saturday lost their lives owing to the poisonous gas leakage while they were engaged in construction work in the Dhodial area of Manshera.

The three ill-fated brothers met an untimely death when they fell into a well, the three brothers, who were actively engaged in construction work at the residence, had been staying at the site.

On the evening of the incident, when they did not return home the family informed police. Subsequently, the police arrived at the newly constructed house where they discovered the three brothers in the well.

The brothers were identified as Zeeshan 36 years old, Muneeb 28 years old and Muhammad Umar 23 years old. Abbottabad Rescue 1122 team also arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation.

The Abbottabad Rescue 1122 team also arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. After several hours of concerted efforts, the bodies were successfully retrieved from the well and were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad SITE Rescue 1122 Gas Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

44 minutes ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

3 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan