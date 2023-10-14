Three brothers perish in under construction house well in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Three real brothers Saturday lost their lives owing to the poisonous gas leakage while they were engaged in construction work in the Dhodial area of Manshera.

The three ill-fated brothers met an untimely death when they fell into a well, the three brothers, who were actively engaged in construction work at the residence, had been staying at the site.

On the evening of the incident, when they did not return home the family informed police. Subsequently, the police arrived at the newly constructed house where they discovered the three brothers in the well.

The brothers were identified as Zeeshan 36 years old, Muneeb 28 years old and Muhammad Umar 23 years old. Abbottabad Rescue 1122 team also arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation.

After several hours of concerted efforts, the bodies were successfully retrieved from the well and were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.