Three budgets in less than year time ample proof of govt failure: Maryam Aurangzeb

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) PML-N Spokesperson and member Parliament Maryam Aurangzeb on Monday said third consecutive budget in less than year time is an ample proof of the third class performance the selected Prime Minister and his government.Barring Aurangzeb from using the word "selected' prime minister, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said using such words against an elected member parliament is insult of this Parliament where everyone is elected.The PML-N spokesperson said the prime minister addressed the nation three times in the last 10 days and in every address opposition parties were main target.

He said the prime minister has snatched bread and butter from already poverty stricken -public by presenting three budgets in a less than a year time.

In his second address, Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened traders and businessmen and suggested improvement in economic situation through boosting poultry and livestock business in the country.

She further said in his third address, Imran Khan threatened the public.In reality, bread (roti) price has climbed from Rs11 to Rs25. He said the public was asked that there will be excessive job opportunities in the country, adding that the prime minister has asked the public that job opportunities will not only be enough for the countrymen but people from other countries will come and avail opportunities.