Three Buildings Sealed In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:12 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three buildings in Millat Town which were being used for commercial activities
An official source Friday said residential plots No 1123, 1124 and 1125 C-Block Millat Town were being used for commercial purpose which was a violation of building by laws.
The owners have been asked to get their properties regularised as commercial after paying fees and fulfilling legal requirements.