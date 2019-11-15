UrduPoint.com
Three Buildings Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:12 PM

Three buildings sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three buildings in Millat Town which were being used for commercial activities.

An official source Friday said residential plots No 1123, 1124 and 1125 C-Block Millat Town were being used for commercial purpose which was a violation of building by laws.

The owners have been asked to get their properties regularised as commercial after paying fees and fulfilling legal requirements.

More Stories From Pakistan

