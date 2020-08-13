UrduPoint.com
Three Bureaucrats Reshuffled In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

Three bureaucrats reshuffled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transferred three bureaucrats and posted in other places in public interest, with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transferred three bureaucrats and posted in other places in public interest, with immediate effect.

Shahab Hamid Yousafzai Project Director, Computerization of Land Record board of Revenue has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper, Khalid Iqbal Deputy Commissioner, Dir Upper has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan while Hameed Ullah Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan transferred and ordered to report to Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

