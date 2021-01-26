Three burglars held, stolen cash recovered in islamabad

The Khanna police on Tuseday arrested three members of burglar gang and recovered cash worth Rs 2.5 million from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khanna police on Tuseday arrested three members of burglar gang and recovered cash worth Rs 2.5 million from them, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Buttar constituted a team comprising officials of khanna police station to raid at the hideouts of burgalars.

The team under the supervision of DSP Mubarak Ali including SHO Khanna Sub-Inspector Muhammad Kamal, ASI Zaheer and others successfully arrested three burglars.

The nabbed persons were identified as Yasir Hussain, Nazir and Ilyas.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike at different places of city while the police are hopeful for more recovery from them.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir appreciated the performance and asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He said that performance in that regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.