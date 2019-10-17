UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Burnt To Death, One Injured In Qilat Traffic Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

Three burnt to death, one injured in Qilat traffic mishap

At least three persons were burnt to death in a traffic mishap near Bencha, on National Highway, Qilat district in Balochistan, tv channels reported on Thursday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three persons were burnt to death in a traffic mishap near Bencha, on National Highway, Qilat district in Balochistan, tv channels reported on Thursday night.

According to details, two vehicles carrying oil products collided with each other while crossing Bencha area situated on National Highway.

As a result, three people died on the spot while another was injured in this incident.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Balochistan Oil Vehicles Died Traffic SITE TV

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

34 seconds ago

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

1 hour ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Kohat Police arrest two smugglers, seize 18.5Kg ha ..

2 minutes ago

Rain forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred D ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.