Three burnt to death, one injured in Qilat traffic mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three persons were burnt to death in a traffic mishap near Bencha, on National Highway, Qilat district in Balochistan tv channels reported on Thursday night.

According to details, two vehicles carrying oil products collided with each other while crossing Bencha area situated on National Highway.

As a result, three people died on the spot while another was injured in this incident.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.