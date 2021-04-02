Three bus stands sealed over COVID-19 SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :-:On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Muzaffar Hayyat sealed three bus stands at Lorry Addah over violating coronavirus SOPs.

Secretary DRTA inspected eight general bus and wagon stands. He imposed a fine of Rs. 35000 to passenger vehicles for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Meanwhile, one vehicle was also impounded after registering FIR in this regard.

The Secretary DRTA directed the public transport drivers and people to wear face masks to contain the deadly virus.