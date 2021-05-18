Three buses impounded over SOPs violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) on Tuesday impounded 3 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 15,500 on 13 vehicles owners for violation of corona related SOPs.

A spokesman for the department said that DRTA secretary Farooq Haider Aziz checked 60 vehicles during his visit at three bus stands and impounded three buses and challaned 13 vehicles for floating SOPs pertaining to coronavirus.

He directed the transporters to ensure strict implementation of corona SOPs at all terminals.