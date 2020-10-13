UrduPoint.com
Three Buses Provided To Special Education Centers In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government provided three buses to different special education centers to provide pick and drop facilities to special children in the district.

In this regard, a function was held at Govt Special Education Center People's Colony No 1, in which, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali was the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sian, District Officer Special Education Abdul Sattar and other officers besides special children and teachers were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner handed over keys of buses to the in-charges of respective centers.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the Punjab government was paying special attention for the development and stability of special education sector and a monthly stipend of Rs 800 was being given to special students along with free books, uniform and meal in hostels.

He greeted all the teachers and staff of special education and said that they were performing a very important and difficult duty which was a great service to the society and a valuable support in the trials of the parents due to which special children were being made a useful part of the society.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that there was 17 Govt Special Education Institutions and one College functioning in the district which have 31 buses and now with the addition of three more buses, the number of special children in these institutions would increase.

Paying homage to the education team, he said that they were playing an important role in bringing special children into the national mainstream of development by giving them a new life.

He advised to look after the buses properly and assured for resolving some of the problems faced by the institutions.

