Three business points sealed, one shopkeeper held over corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration have launched crackdown and sealed three business points while arrested a shopkeeper over corona SOPs violation in the city here on Sunday.

Sub-Registrar Mohsin Nisar alongwith price control magistrates Nouman Abid made inspection of various markets.

The selaed shops included rewari bakery Vehari Road, Shah g Hotel and one departmental store at Budhla Road.

The teams arrested a shopkeeper on the spot over violating corona SOPs continuously.

The officials also reviewed corona SOPs at shops, hotels and marriage halls.