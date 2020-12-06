UrduPoint.com
Three Business Points Sealed, One Shopkeeper Held Over Corona SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration have launched crackdown and sealed three business points while arrested a shopkeeper over corona SOPs violation in the city here on Sunday.

Sub-Registrar Mohsin Nisar alongwith price control magistrates Nouman Abid made inspection of various markets.

The selaed shops included rewari bakery Vehari Road, Shah g Hotel and one departmental store at Budhla Road.

The teams arrested a shopkeeper on the spot over violating corona SOPs continuously.

The officials also reviewed corona SOPs at shops, hotels and marriage halls.

