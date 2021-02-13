Three candidates submit nomination papers for Senate polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Engr Hamidul Haq Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf and Naeema Kishwar of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF) and Arbab Najeebullah Khalil have submitted their nomination papers for Senate polls.

Spokesman, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khaber Pakhtunkhwa told media that Engr Hamidul Haq has submitted nomination papers for technocrat seat while Naeema Kishwar for women seat and Najeebullah Khalil for generate seat.

Provincial Election Commissioner, ECP KP Sharifullah Khan received the nomination papers, he said.