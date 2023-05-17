UrduPoint.com

Three Candidates To Contest By-polls In NA-108

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Three candidates to contest by-polls in NA-108

Three candidates would contest by-election in National Assembly Constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) which has been rescheduled to be held here on May 28, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Three candidates would contest by-election in National Assembly Constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) which has been rescheduled to be held here on May 28, 2023.

A spokesman of Election Commission in a statement on Wednesday said that Farrukh Habib of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Sajjad Akhtar Qadri of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Khurram Shehzad of Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP) would contest by-polls in NA-108 where total 511,587 voters including 273,032 males and 238,555 females were exercise their power of vote in favor of their favorite candidate.

He said that Election Commission had established 354 polling stations, 558 polling booths for men and 526 booths for women.

He said that 281 polling stations were declared most sensitive and 41 were sensitive whereas 32 stations were normal in this constituency. Around 354 presiding officers, 1084 assistant presiding officers and 1084 polling officers would perform duty in NA-108, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote May Women NA-108 TLP

Recent Stories

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 26

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

17 minutes ago
 Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banne ..

Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banned

5 minutes ago
 Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Rec ..

Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Reciprocity Principle - Russian E ..

5 minutes ago
 Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Fund ..

Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Funds While OTP Bank in 'War Spons ..

5 minutes ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.