Three Car Lifters Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Three car lifters arrested in sargodha

Three car lifters arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three accused and recovered a stolen car from their possession here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Cantonment police station team conducted raid and arrested three members of a car lifter gang and recovered a car worth of Rs 2.

7 million.

The accused had stolen a car from Umer Park on January 22 and sold it in Attock district.

The accused were identified as-Samar Abbas, Muhammad Junaid and Waqas Ahmed.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

