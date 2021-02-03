Three Car Lifters Arrested In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three accused and recovered a stolen car from their possession here on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said Cantonment police station team conducted raid and arrested three members of a car lifter gang and recovered a car worth of Rs 2.
7 million.
The accused had stolen a car from Umer Park on January 22 and sold it in Attock district.
The accused were identified as-Samar Abbas, Muhammad Junaid and Waqas Ahmed.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.