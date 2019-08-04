Three car-riders injured in firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Three car-riders were injured in a firing incident, in the jurisdiction of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Sunday that some armed persons signaled a car to stop at Canal Road near Lyallpur Galleria but the driver accelerated the speed.

On it, the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire at the car, due to which Umair (17) and his brother Adam (30) sons of Musaddaq and Adeel (37) son of Naeem resident of Eden Garden Faisalabad sustained serious bullet injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital.

Police are looking into the matter.