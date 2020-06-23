Three Cases Registered Against Violators Of Anti-dengue SOPs
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:26 PM
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The environment protection and health departments conducted raids in Esa Khel and Kamzar Masani over violation of anti-dengue SOPs on Tuesday.
According to a press release, three cases were got registered and notices were issued to others.
On this occasion, Inspector Environment Muhammad Imran said that anti-dengue SOPsgiven by the Punjab government would be implemented and violators would have to facestrict action.