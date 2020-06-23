Three cases registered against violators of anti-dengue SOPs

The environment protection and health departments conducted raids in Esa Khel and Kamzar Masani over violation of anti-dengue SOPs on Tuesday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The environment protection and health departments conducted raids in Esa Khel and Kamzar Masani over violation of anti-dengue SOPs on Tuesday.

According to a press release, three cases were got registered and notices were issued to others.

On this occasion, Inspector Environment Muhammad Imran said that anti-dengue SOPsgiven by the Punjab government would be implemented and violators would have to facestrict action.