Three Cases Registered Against Violators Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:26 PM

The environment protection and health departments conducted raids in Esa Khel and Kamzar Masani over violation of anti-dengue SOPs on Tuesday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The environment protection and health departments conducted raids in Esa Khel and Kamzar Masani over violation of anti-dengue SOPs on Tuesday.

According to a press release, three cases were got registered and notices were issued to others.

On this occasion, Inspector Environment Muhammad Imran said that anti-dengue SOPsgiven by the Punjab government would be implemented and violators would have to facestrict action.

