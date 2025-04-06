Open Menu

Three Cattle Die Of Foot-and-mouth Disease In Layyah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Three cattle die of foot-and-mouth disease in Layyah

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A farmer suffered a major financial loss after three of his valuable cattle died due to foot-and-mouth disease at Chak No. 272 TDA, near Layyah, .

Ghulam Mustafa, the affected farmer, said that the cattle were worth between Rs1 and Rs1.2 million. He said that his remaining livestock had also signs of the disease.

Upon receiving a complaint, Dr Ramazan, a veterinary officer from the Livestock Department, visited the farm, inspected the animals, and administered medicines.

Dr. Ramzan assured that senior officials from the Livestock Department would soon arrive to examine the situation and conduct a postmortem of the animals to determine the exact cause of death and ensure proper treatment of the rest.

Ghulam Mustafa appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Layyah and the relevant authorities of the Livestock Department to take immediate steps to identify the cause of the disease and provide treatment to his remaining cattle to prevent further loss.

