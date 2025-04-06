Three Cattle Die Of Foot-and-mouth Disease In Layyah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A farmer suffered a major financial loss after three of his valuable cattle died due to foot-and-mouth disease at Chak No. 272 TDA, near Layyah, .
Ghulam Mustafa, the affected farmer, said that the cattle were worth between Rs1 and Rs1.2 million. He said that his remaining livestock had also signs of the disease.
Upon receiving a complaint, Dr Ramazan, a veterinary officer from the Livestock Department, visited the farm, inspected the animals, and administered medicines.
Dr. Ramzan assured that senior officials from the Livestock Department would soon arrive to examine the situation and conduct a postmortem of the animals to determine the exact cause of death and ensure proper treatment of the rest.
Ghulam Mustafa appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Layyah and the relevant authorities of the Livestock Department to take immediate steps to identify the cause of the disease and provide treatment to his remaining cattle to prevent further loss.
Recent Stories
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three cattle die of foot-and-mouth disease in Layyah6 minutes ago
-
OPF MD plans 3-day convention to unite Overseas Pakistanis with homeland initiatives15 minutes ago
-
CM approves solarization of all tube-wells in PK-97 Karak: Chairman DDAC Karak16 minutes ago
-
Firing in Jirga leaves two brothers dead in Takht Bhai16 minutes ago
-
BISE Kohat's chairman vows to eliminate cheating in exams, urges stakeholders to avoid sensationalis ..16 minutes ago
-
KP govt releases 80pc development funds by March: Muzamil Aslam16 minutes ago
-
India has created atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK: APHC26 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, barred from attending religious event26 minutes ago
-
54 booked for possessing illegal weapons56 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal bird, animal market, eight arrested56 minutes ago
-
Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan in celebration of 'International Day of Sport for Development a ..1 hour ago
-
Man injures wife1 hour ago