Three cattle lifters arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Mureedwala police arrested three cattle lifters and recovered stolen animals from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on a tip-off, the police team conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing three cattle lifters including Javaid, Jaffar and Saif,besides recovering animals worth Rs.365,000/- from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.