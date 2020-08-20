Three Cattle Lifters Arrested, Animals Recovered
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:16 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three cattle lifters and recovered animals worth Rs1.18 million.
A police spokesman said the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrestedAbid, Umar and Arsalan.
The police also recovered four buffaloes and started investigation.