Three Cattle Lifters Arrested, Animals Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:16 PM

Three cattle lifters arrested, animals recovered

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three cattle lifters and recovered animals worth Rs1.18 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three cattle lifters and recovered animals worth Rs1.18 million.

A police spokesman said the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrestedAbid, Umar and Arsalan.

The police also recovered four buffaloes and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

