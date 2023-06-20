Three cattle lifters arrested, animals recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Nishatabad police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three cattle lifters and recovered animals.

A police spokesman said the police intercepted a truck carrying animals near Dingro Bridge.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the truck-riders were cattle lifters and they were carrying stolen animals for sale in the cattle markets.

Police team arrested three accused, including Zahid, Musa and Raza, and recoveredanimals.