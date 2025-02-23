Three Cattle Market Contractors Held For Extortion
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The district administration launched a crackdown at the model cattle market in Jaswant Nagar and arrested three contractors involved in extortion and illegal collection of fees.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Abdul Sami Sheikh raided the cattle market. During the operation, three contractors involved in extortion and illegal collection of fees were arrested. Multiple unauthorized fee counters at the market’s entry gate were also sealed.
The crackdown was conducted in collaboration with Coordinator to the Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell, Umar Farooq Bhatti, and local police officials. The authorities also demolished illegal commission camps and extortion points that had been set up on the market premises.
AC City Abdul Sami Sheikh revealed that several complaints had been received regarding the collection of double fees for bringing livestock into the market.
He emphasized that only the official government fees would be applicable and directed the contractors to ensure proper facilities for traders and buyers in exchange for the fees. Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan had earlier assigned the task of addressing complaints related to extortion and corruption. In response, the AC City assured that government fee banners and charts would be prominently displayed across the cattle market to ensure transparency.
“We will ensure that all livestock trading takes place strictly within the designated market boundaries," said AC City Abdul Sami Sheikh. "The contractors have been warned to adhere to official regulations and provide necessary services accordingly," he added.
