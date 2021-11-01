Three cattle thieves arrested in sargodha

Police on Monday arrested three members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang and recovered cattle-heads, two transformers and a motorcycle from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested three members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang and recovered cattle-heads, two transformers and a motorcycle from them.

Police sources said that a team of Phularwan police, headed by SHO Azhar Iqbal, conducted a raid and arrested three cattle thieves including gang leader Shahid Imran, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Ijaz and recovered nine cattle-heads, two transformers and a bike from them.