UrduPoint.com

Three Cattle Thieves Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:16 PM

Three cattle thieves arrested in sargodha

Police on Monday arrested three members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang and recovered cattle-heads, two transformers and a motorcycle from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested three members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang and recovered cattle-heads, two transformers and a motorcycle from them.

Police sources said that a team of Phularwan police, headed by SHO Azhar Iqbal, conducted a raid and arrested three cattle thieves including gang leader Shahid Imran, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Ijaz and recovered nine cattle-heads, two transformers and a bike from them.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Two ministers, three advisors added in KP cabinet

Two ministers, three advisors added in KP cabinet

4 minutes ago
 Economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

Economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 50 water supply projects completed in PP-16: Rashi ..

50 water supply projects completed in PP-16: Rashid Hafeez

5 minutes ago
 41 retailers fined in faisalabad

41 retailers fined in faisalabad

10 minutes ago
 UAE to contribute US$3 million in support of Globa ..

UAE to contribute US$3 million in support of Global Green Growth Institute proje ..

20 minutes ago
 Eight beggars caught in faisalabad

Eight beggars caught in faisalabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.