Three cattle thieves held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Layyah police arrested three thieves and recovered stolen cattle worth Rs1.5 million here on Sunday.

According to a Layyah police spokesman, the operation was carried out jointly by Karor Lal Eason police and the CIA staff. During the operation, the police teams recovered stolen cattle form Bhakkar and arrested three thieves. An investigation is ongoing.