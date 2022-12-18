UrduPoint.com

Three Cattle Thieves Held, Cattle Of Rs 1.1m Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested three cattle thieves and recovered eight animals, valuing Rs 1.1 millions from their possession.

According to Machhiwal police sources, DPO Zafar Buzdar had constituted a special team to ensure arrest of the cattle thieves following increase in theft incidents.

The team conducted a search on scientific lines and managed to arrest three thieves namely Mudassar alias Qazi, Khizar Abbas (Vehari), and Akram (Burewala). Eight cattle worth Rs 1.1 million were recovered from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

