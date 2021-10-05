Three caught for pilfering electricity

Three people were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Three people were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

On the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs) GEPCO, Headmarala and Ugoki police raided at different areas of the district and caught red-handed Murtaza, Allah Ditta andKhalid while pilfering electricity.

Police have registered cases against the accused.