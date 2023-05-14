Three caught for pilfering electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Three people were caught for pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.

On a report of the sub-division officer Gepco, Muradpur, Kotli Said Amir and Motra policeraided different areas and caught red handed Faraz, Boota and Obaid for pilfering electricity.

Police had registered cases and started investigations.