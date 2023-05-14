UrduPoint.com

Three Caught For Pilfering Electricity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Three caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Three people were caught for pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.

On a report of the sub-division officer Gepco, Muradpur, Kotli Said Amir and Motra policeraided different areas and caught red handed Faraz, Boota and Obaid for pilfering electricity.

Police had registered cases and started investigations.

Related Topics

Electricity Kotli From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in ..

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

47 minutes ago
 Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the ..

Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches f ..

47 minutes ago
 India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Duba ..

India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Dubai

47 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with members of Higher Co ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with members of Higher Committee for Development and Ci ..

1 hour ago
 RTA launches trial operation of ‘First Autonomou ..

RTA launches trial operation of ‘First Autonomous Electric Abra’

2 hours ago
 UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.