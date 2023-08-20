Three caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, district police raided different areas of Sialkot district and caught Sadiq, Qamar Ilyas and Ali Hassan while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.