UrduPoint.com

Three Caught With Narcotics In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:25 PM

Three caught with narcotics in faisalabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) team arrested three narcotics smugglers and recovered heavy quantity of chars from their possession on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) team arrested three narcotics smugglers and recovered heavy quantity of chars from their possession on Wednesday.

ANF spokesman said that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in Ittefaq Town,Jhang near motorway and nabbed three drug smugglers-- Saeed Khan, Syed Ghulam and Lal Khan, all residents of Peshawar and recovered 46 kilograms (kg) chars from them.

The ANF police locked the accused behind the bars and started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Motorway Jhang All From

Recent Stories

1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fuja ..

1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah: NCM

14 minutes ago
 Biden, Zelenskyy to Discuss Kiev's Efforts to Refo ..

Biden, Zelenskyy to Discuss Kiev's Efforts to Reform Against Corruption - US Off ..

23 seconds ago
 Russia Plans to Convene New Extended Troika Meetin ..

Russia Plans to Convene New Extended Troika Meeting in Kabul - Deputy Foreign Mi ..

24 seconds ago
 Govt incentivizing education to mainstream 20 mln ..

Govt incentivizing education to mainstream 20 mln out-of-school children: PM

26 seconds ago
 Hong Kong University labour researcher detained in ..

Hong Kong University labour researcher detained in China: friends

30 seconds ago
 KP Govt activates 23 consumer protection councils ..

KP Govt activates 23 consumer protection councils in province

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.