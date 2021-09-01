Three caught with narcotics in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) team arrested three narcotics smugglers and recovered heavy quantity of chars from their possession on Wednesday.

ANF spokesman said that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in Ittefaq Town,Jhang near motorway and nabbed three drug smugglers-- Saeed Khan, Syed Ghulam and Lal Khan, all residents of Peshawar and recovered 46 kilograms (kg) chars from them.

The ANF police locked the accused behind the bars and started investigation.