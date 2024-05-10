Three charged for torturing son-in-law, family

Fatehjang Police station in Attock district on Friday arrested three people for torturing his son-in-law's family over a domestic dispute

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Fatehjang Police station in Attock district on Friday arrested three people for torturing his son-in-law's family over a domestic dispute.

According to police sources Nazkat Ali informed the police that his son Zeeshan entered into an arranged marriage with the daughter of Swabi resident Riaz Hussain, but the two later fell out.

Riaz Hussain tortured his entire family when he visited his home with his son and with an other companion. After receiving information, police reached on the scene and took the suspects into custody and started further investigation.