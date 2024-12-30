Open Menu

Three Child Beggars Taken Into Custody

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Three child beggars taken into custody

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Monday.

According to CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the kids were identified as Shehraz, Younis and Basweer Khan. He added that the children were taken into custody from Northern Bypass, Lorry Adda and Bahwalpur Chowk .The children were shifted to the Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau had started a search for their parents.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

37 seconds ago
 Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore

Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore

39 seconds ago
 Health Advisor ensures timely delivery of emergenc ..

Health Advisor ensures timely delivery of emergency medicines to Parachinar, Sad ..

17 seconds ago
 Three child beggars taken into custody

Three child beggars taken into custody

18 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif hails PML-N's legacy on Founding ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif hails PML-N's legacy on Founding Day

20 seconds ago
 14 arrested on gambling charges

14 arrested on gambling charges

22 seconds ago
NA body on Commerce met for briefing from Ministry ..

NA body on Commerce met for briefing from Ministry of Commerce

24 seconds ago
 Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his ..

Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes vir ..

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar ..

Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 2025

15 minutes ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Dis ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Gover ..

16 minutes ago
 Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in ..

Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation

22 minutes ago
 BZU central admission office with one-window facil ..

BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan