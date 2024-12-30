Three child beggars taken into custody

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Monday.

According to CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the kids were identified as Shehraz, Younis and Basweer Khan. He added that the children were taken into custody from Northern Bypass, Lorry Adda and Bahwalpur Chowk .The children were shifted to the Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau had started a search for their parents.