Three children among four injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Four persons including three children were injured when a car collided with a tractor-trolley near Pushta Bridge here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the car was heading towards D I Khan from Lakki Marwat when it met the sad incident.

The Rescue 1122 station-33 medical team reached the site timely and provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the hospital.