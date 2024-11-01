Three Children Among Seven Killed In Mastung Blast
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:51 AM
Police say a police vehicle was the target of blast; however, a school van was also caught in explosion
MASTUNG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) At least seven individuals including children were killed and 15 others injured in bomb blast in Mastung on Friday
According to police, a bomb explosion occurred near the Girls High School at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung, injuring 15 people, most of whom were schoolchildren.
Police reported that a police vehicle was the target of the blast; however, a school van was also caught in the explosion, resulting in the immediate deaths of three children and a police officer.
The injured were transported to DHQ Hospital, where three more succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to seven. Among the deceased are five schoolchildren, a police officer, and a passerby.
Police authorities stated that the police mobile at the chowk was completely destroyed, and other vehicles and rickshaws also sustained damage.
Government of Balochistan spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the bomb blast near the school in Mastung, adding that a report has been requested from the Balochistan Home Department.
The provincial government spokesperson said that district administration, bomb disposal squad, and security forces are on site, assessing the nature of the blast. Shahid Rind further noted that evidence is being collected, hospitals have declared an emergency, and medical staff has been summoned.
The Health Department spokesperson in Balochistan stated that due to the Mastung blast, an emergency has also been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta, Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, and the Trauma Center.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Events like Freej Art and Design Festival help bring nations closer: Tarar13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 117,500 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
Acting president, PM resolve to root out terrorism as Mastung blast kills children, policeman23 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt takes steps to combat rising smog levels in Lahore: Secretary43 minutes ago
-
Diwali celebrations at Governor House with spectacular display of fireworks1 hour ago
-
Indian troops martyr nine Kashmiris in October in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected office bearers of PBA2 hours ago
-
Mustang powerful explosion killed one, injured dozens2 hours ago
-
60,000 new enrollments in public schools under new owners in Punjab12 hours ago
-
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangzeb12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Gandapur to focus on reso ..12 hours ago
-
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day event13 hours ago