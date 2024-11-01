Open Menu

Three Children Among Seven Killed In Mastung Blast

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:51 AM

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Police say a police vehicle was the target of blast; however, a school van was also caught in explosion

MASTUNG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) At least seven individuals including children were killed and 15 others injured in bomb blast in Mastung on Friday

According to police, a bomb explosion occurred near the Girls High School at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung, injuring 15 people, most of whom were schoolchildren.

Police reported that a police vehicle was the target of the blast; however, a school van was also caught in the explosion, resulting in the immediate deaths of three children and a police officer.

The injured were transported to DHQ Hospital, where three more succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to seven. Among the deceased are five schoolchildren, a police officer, and a passerby.

Police authorities stated that the police mobile at the chowk was completely destroyed, and other vehicles and rickshaws also sustained damage.

Government of Balochistan spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the bomb blast near the school in Mastung, adding that a report has been requested from the Balochistan Home Department.

The provincial government spokesperson said that district administration, bomb disposal squad, and security forces are on site, assessing the nature of the blast. Shahid Rind further noted that evidence is being collected, hospitals have declared an emergency, and medical staff has been summoned.

The Health Department spokesperson in Balochistan stated that due to the Mastung blast, an emergency has also been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta, Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, and the Trauma Center.

