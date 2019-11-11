Three children ashes to death near Badin

Three children burned to death near Peero lashari area of Badiin on Monday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Three children burned to death near Peero lashari area of Badiin on Monday.

According to details people of kolhi community were busy in harvesting of seasonal paddy crop.

suddenly fire erupted on the site,claiming three children one year old pawan s/o harchand kolhi, 2 years baby Reshma and dharmi kolhi who were sleeping in baby cart ashed to death,cause of incident did not yet ascertained. Local residents told that ill fated family arrive here to earn livelihood.