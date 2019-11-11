UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Children Ashes To Death Near Badin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Three children ashes to death near Badin

Three children burned to death near Peero lashari area of Badiin on Monday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Three children burned to death near Peero lashari area of Badiin on Monday.

According to details people of kolhi community were busy in harvesting of seasonal paddy crop.

suddenly fire erupted on the site,claiming three children one year old pawan s/o harchand kolhi, 2 years baby Reshma and dharmi kolhi who were sleeping in baby cart ashed to death,cause of incident did not yet ascertained. Local residents told that ill fated family arrive here to earn livelihood.

Related Topics

Fire SITE Family

Recent Stories

Indian man kills wife for liking Hrithik Roshan, e ..

11 minutes ago

Afghan, Nabi lift Afghanistan to 249-7 in West Ind ..

1 minute ago

ICAET prepares 18 recommendations for agriculture ..

1 minute ago

Two brothers shot dead in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Commandant Moazzam Jah lauds FC's sacrifices

1 minute ago

Price of per kg tomato exceeds value of single US ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.