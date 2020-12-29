Three children burn to death as fire breaks out in Karachi house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :At least three children were burned to death while other three members of same family were rescued from an early-morning fire at a home near Kashmir Colony, Mehmoodabad in Karachi.

According to initial reports, rescue sources said the fire broke out due to short circuit in the house and the bodies of the deceased were moved to the civil hospital, while further investigation into the incident was underway.

Fire fighters and rescue teams had reached the spot immediately and doused the blaze, a private news channel reported.