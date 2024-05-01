Three children burnt to death, two injured in fire incident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Three children were burnt to death while one girl and their father suffered severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in their home in Amir Town, Gatwala, on Tuesday night.

According to Rescue-1122, Abdullah (38) along with his four children was present in his home when fire erupted due to short circuit.

As a result, three children - Amber (6-months), Aiman (6) and Arslan (8) - died while Abdullah and Noor Fatima (3) suffered severe burn injuries.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

The injured were rushed to the burn unit of Allied Hospital.