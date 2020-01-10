Three children die as school wall collapses in Nangarparkar of district Tharparkar

Three children lost their lives on Friday when a dilapidated wall of a school collapsed at village Bhooro Saand of Teshil Nangarparkar of district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Three children lost their lives on Friday when a dilapidated wall of a school collapsed at village Bhooro Saand of Teshil Nangarparkar of district Tharparkar.

According to details, the deceased children- 6 year old Ambreen, Mukeema, 6, and her 4 year old brother Ali Raza- were returning to their homes after learning Quran when the wall collapsed killing the children instantly.

The heirs of the children said the wall was in a dilapidated condition and despite repeated complaints about its hazardous condition, concerned officers of education department did not take any remedial action. They bemoaned that lethargic attitude of concerned officials led to tragic death of their children.