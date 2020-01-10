UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Children Die As School Wall Collapses In Nangarparkar Of District Tharparkar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Three children die as school wall collapses in Nangarparkar of district Tharparkar

Three children lost their lives on Friday when a dilapidated wall of a school collapsed at village Bhooro Saand of Teshil Nangarparkar of district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Three children lost their lives on Friday when a dilapidated wall of a school collapsed at village Bhooro Saand of Teshil Nangarparkar of district Tharparkar.

According to details, the deceased children- 6 year old Ambreen, Mukeema, 6, and her 4 year old brother Ali Raza- were returning to their homes after learning Quran when the wall collapsed killing the children instantly.

The heirs of the children said the wall was in a dilapidated condition and despite repeated complaints about its hazardous condition, concerned officers of education department did not take any remedial action. They bemoaned that lethargic attitude of concerned officials led to tragic death of their children.

Related Topics

Education Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum kicks off ..

17 minutes ago

Textile sector facing serious issues: Mian Zahid H ..

37 minutes ago

Kashmiris will achieve their right to self-determi ..

41 minutes ago

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-ru ..

46 minutes ago

MoC with Japan being activated for workforce expor ..

2 minutes ago

Business community facing threats from internation ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.