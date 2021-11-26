UrduPoint.com

Three Children Die In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:32 PM

Three children die in road mishap

Three students of a private school including two girls lost their lives when a speedy truck and tractor-trolley hit them in Musafir Khan area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Three students of a private school including two girls lost their lives when a speedy truck and tractor-trolley hit them in Musafir Khan area.

According to police sources, three students including two girls were hit by a speedy truck and tractor-trolley when they were crossing over the road to reach their home.

As a result, all three sustained critical injuries and died. The dead identified as 10-years-old Kiran, 15-year-old Aliza and 10-year-old Irfan.

All of them belonged to Mauza Mangwani area.

Police have started the investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Died All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

2 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

3 minutes ago
 Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for ..

Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.