Three children die in road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Three students of a private school including two girls lost their lives when a speedy truck and tractor-trolley hit them in Musafir Khan area.

According to police sources, three students including two girls were hit by a speedy truck and tractor-trolley when they were crossing over the road to reach their home.

As a result, all three sustained critical injuries and died. The dead identified as 10-years-old Kiran, 15-year-old Aliza and 10-year-old Irfan.

All of them belonged to Mauza Mangwani area.

Police have started the investigation.