Three children die, mother injured in roof collapse in Mardan

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Three children were killed and five other persons wounded when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Sarwar Abad area of Jalala on Thursday.

The residents said that family members were sitting in a room when the roof collapsed.

They said the people of nearby houses reached the scene soon after the incident and retrieved the bodies and wounded from the rubble.

The Rescue 1122 team has shifted all Injured including mother of children to tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment.

The officials identified the deceased children as Fayaz , Waqas and sana .

Meanwhile, the met office forecast widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm i in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till Saturday.