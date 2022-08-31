Three children die of gastro in Khuzdar

Three children died of gastro and several children were suffering from gastroenteritis infection in Sub Tehsil Mullah area of Khuzdar on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Three children died of gastro and several children were suffering from gastroenteritis infection in Sub Tehsil Mullah area of Khuzdar on Wednesday.

According to details, the vicitms' children identified as six-year old Irfan, five-year-old Khair Muhammad and five-year-old Muhammad Waseem died of gastro diseases while many people were reported to be affected from gastro.

It should be noted that after the recent torrential rains, the non-pavement roads were washed away by the flood rails and the roads could not be restored due to which the medical personnel are facing difficulties in reaching the affected areas.