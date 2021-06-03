UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Children Die, Three Injured In Quetta Hand Grenade Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:13 PM

Three children die, three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

At least three children died while three other sustained in a hand grenade blast at Khrotabad area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :At least three children died while three other sustained in a hand grenade blast at Khrotabad area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victims children were playing with hand grenade when it exploded at Killi Badinzai near Kharotabad.

As a result, three children died on the spot and three other suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Bolan Medical College (BMC) Hospital where the injured victims treatment were started.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Died Bolan SITE

Recent Stories

Urgent resolution of issues attracts people in lar ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly body on Law approves Anti-Rape B ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Will Soon Create Joint Venture With N ..

3 minutes ago

Female entrepreneurs must be incentivized: FWCCI

3 minutes ago

125 NTDC officers promoted to next grade

10 minutes ago

Using of latest technology vital for smooth runnin ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.