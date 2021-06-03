Three children die, three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

(@FahadShabbir)

At least three children died while three other sustained in a hand grenade blast at Khrotabad area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :At least three children died while three other sustained in a hand grenade blast at Khrotabad area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victims children were playing with hand grenade when it exploded at Killi Badinzai near Kharotabad.

As a result, three children died on the spot and three other suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Bolan Medical College (BMC) Hospital where the injured victims treatment were started.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area and started investigation.