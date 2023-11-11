Open Menu

Three Children Died Due To Suffocation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Three children died due to suffocation

At least, three innocent children died due to suffocation in the Shah Khalid Colony area in Rawalpindi here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) At least, three innocent children died due to suffocation in the Shah Khalid Colony area in Rawalpindi here on Saturday.

The heartbreaking incident occurred when the children, accidentally got locked in a trunk while playing.

Rescue 1122 teams were immediately rushed to the scene.

The relatives shared the devastating news that, despite the rescue personnel's efforts, the children could not survive.

However, the bodies were shifted to the hospital.

Rescue 1122 further informed that 02 girls and 01 boy were among those who got stuck in the trunk.

