Three Children Drown In Panjkora River; Two Saved, One Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Three children drown in Panjkora river; two saved, one missing

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 on Thursday saved two girls while another remained missing after three minors drowned in the Panjkora River at Shelfalm, Malikabad, here.

The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and managed to pull out two children alive.

They were provided first aid in an ambulance, which saved their lives.

According to a Rescue spokesperson, one girl is still untraced and a diving team is continuing the search with modern equipment and the help of local residents.

The victims were identified as Sana 10-year Maria 6 and Ajira 8. Sana and Maria were rescued, while efforts were underway to recover Ajira.

APP/ari-adi

