Three Children Drown In Panjkora River; Two Saved, One Missing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 on Thursday saved two girls while another remained missing after three minors drowned in the Panjkora River at Shelfalm, Malikabad, here.
The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and managed to pull out two children alive.
They were provided first aid in an ambulance, which saved their lives.
According to a Rescue spokesperson, one girl is still untraced and a diving team is continuing the search with modern equipment and the help of local residents.
The victims were identified as Sana 10-year Maria 6 and Ajira 8. Sana and Maria were rescued, while efforts were underway to recover Ajira.
APP/ari-adi
Recent Stories
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens
Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for conducting crackdown on illegal mining55 seconds ago
-
PHAF launches plantation campaign "Aik Beti Aik Shajar"57 seconds ago
-
Free medical camp held for flood victims in Tank1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, China agree on vitality of friendship for progress, regional peace1 minute ago
-
Three children drown in Panjkora river; two saved, one missing1 minute ago
-
Man who set boy on fire arrested1 minute ago
-
COAS didn’t speak to any journalist: DG ISPR1 minute ago
-
Nation will always remember victims of terrorism: Mohsin Naqvi11 minutes ago
-
U.S Acting Ambassador meets Mohsin Naqvi11 minutes ago
-
FIA held three agents, a passenger11 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates facilitation center as one-stop solution to investors, entrepreneurs11 minutes ago
-
ERC set up to assist people living with HIV during flood crisis11 minutes ago