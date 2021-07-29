Three children drowned in rainwater pond

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Three children were drowned in a pond of rain water within limits of Tehsil Adenzai here on Thursday.

According to police, three children, were drowned while bathing in a rainwater pond situated in Khooni Danad Shamlai village.

Civil defense volunteers and locals retrieved bodies of two children after hectic efforts while the third child is still missing.