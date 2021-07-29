UrduPoint.com
Three Children Drowned In Rainwater Pond

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:46 PM

Three children drowned in rainwater pond

Three children were drowned in a pond of rain water within limits of Tehsil Adenzai here on Thursday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Three children were drowned in a pond of rain water within limits of Tehsil Adenzai here on Thursday.

According to police, three children, were drowned while bathing in a rainwater pond situated in Khooni Danad Shamlai village.

Civil defense volunteers and locals retrieved bodies of two children after hectic efforts while the third child is still missing.

More Stories From Pakistan

