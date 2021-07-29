Three Children Drowned In Rainwater Pond
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:46 PM
Three children were drowned in a pond of rain water within limits of Tehsil Adenzai here on Thursday
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Three children were drowned in a pond of rain water within limits of Tehsil Adenzai here on Thursday.
According to police, three children, were drowned while bathing in a rainwater pond situated in Khooni Danad Shamlai village.
Civil defense volunteers and locals retrieved bodies of two children after hectic efforts while the third child is still missing.