UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Children Electrocuted Of 11 KV Wire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

Three children electrocuted of 11 KV wire

Three children aged 6 to 12 years reportedly electrocuted from an 11 KV wire in a village near Hatri, a rural town in Hyderabad's outskirts on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Three children aged 6 to 12 years reportedly electrocuted from an 11 KV wire in a village near Hatri, a rural town in Hyderabad's outskirts on Friday.

The deceased were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the local staff identified them as 10 years old Bakht and sisters 12 years old Saleema and 6 years old Sadia.

According to the family, the deceased were carrying an iron rod which touched the high transmission wire.

The dead bodies of the two sisters are being shifted to Quetta for the burial while Bakht will be laid to rest in a graveyard in Kotri, Jamshoro district.

Related Topics

Dead Quetta Hyderabad Kotri Family From

Recent Stories

Police Find Live Ammo in Car That Rammed Pedestria ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Says He's Hopeful Gulf Dispute Between Saud ..

2 minutes ago

Explosion starts fire in South African oil refiner ..

2 minutes ago

WHO-Led COVAX Vaccine Access Initiative Secured 70 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-Japan discussed investment opportunities ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects India's misleading assertions in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.