Three children electrocuted of 11 KV wire

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Three children aged 6 to 12 years reportedly electrocuted from an 11 KV wire in a village near Hatri, a rural town in Hyderabad's outskirts on Friday.

The deceased were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the local staff identified them as 10 years old Bakht and sisters 12 years old Saleema and 6 years old Sadia.

According to the family, the deceased were carrying an iron rod which touched the high transmission wire.

The dead bodies of the two sisters are being shifted to Quetta for the burial while Bakht will be laid to rest in a graveyard in Kotri, Jamshoro district.