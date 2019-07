(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Three children were injured when the balcony of a dilapidated home collapsed due to rain in Samanabad area Friday.

Rescue 1122 said Feezan,7, Hiba Noor,2, and Dasian,8, were enjoying rain at the balcony when it collapsed.

Resultantly, they sustained severe injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital.