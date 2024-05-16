Three children injured in Attock roof collapse incident

Three children were injured in roof collapsed incident that occurred near Takbeer Colony located in the jurisdiction of Attock Police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Three children were injured in roof collapsed incident that occurred near Takbeer Colony located in the jurisdiction of Attock Police station.

According to Rescue sources, the children were attending classes in the courtyard of a local mosque when the roof fell on them, resulted in injuring three of them on the spot.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site of incident and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital for necessary treatment.

The police have also initiated investigation to find the cause of incident.

