Three Children Injured In Attock Roof Collapse Incident
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Three children were injured in roof collapsed incident that occurred near Takbeer Colony located in the jurisdiction of Attock Police station
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Three children were injured in roof collapsed incident that occurred near Takbeer Colony located in the jurisdiction of Attock Police station.
According to Rescue sources, the children were attending classes in the courtyard of a local mosque when the roof fell on them, resulted in injuring three of them on the spot.
The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site of incident and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital for necessary treatment.
The police have also initiated investigation to find the cause of incident.
APP/nsi/378/
Recent Stories
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi
IHC adjourns case of missing person
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers28 minutes ago
-
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers35 minutes ago
-
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year35 minutes ago
-
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area35 minutes ago
-
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan40 minutes ago
-
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi40 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case of missing person40 minutes ago
-
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes1 hour ago
-
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service40 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler40 minutes ago
-
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS46 minutes ago
-
Student councils aim to nurture leadership qualities among students46 minutes ago