Three Children Injured In Firecrackers Explosion

Three children were injured in an explosion of firecrackers in the village Dagai of District Swabi here on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 )

According to police, children purchased china firecrackers from a shop and were trying to improvise them for increasing sound when they exploded.

The explosion injured three children that were rushed to a nearby health facility. They were discharged after providing needed help and assistance.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded the authorities concerned to ban the sale and purchase of these items and strict action against sellers.

