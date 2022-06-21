UrduPoint.com

Three Children Injured In Rain Related Incidents: PDMA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Three children injured in rain related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in its report regarding losses due to rains in the province on Tuesday said three children were injured while a house in Dera Ismail Khan was totally damaged in rain-related incidents.

The DG PDMA said the district administrations have been issued directives to start relief activities on urgent basis in the affected areas adding the PDMA was in constant contact with the administrations of all the districts in this regard.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister all the district administrations and relief departments were on alert to cope with any situation.

The PDMA had issued a letter to all the administrations to take preemptive measures to ensure safety to public life and property in the wake of predictions regarding scattered rains and land sliding in the province. It said its control room was functional 24/7 and in case of any assistance, people can contact the helpline number 1700 of the PDMA.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Alert Dera Ismail Khan All Rains

Recent Stories

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

21 minutes ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

43 minutes ago
 90 Pakistani students return to China to continue ..

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue their on-campus studies

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

2 hours ago
 Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaq ..

Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaqat's body

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.