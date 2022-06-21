Three children injured in rain related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in its report regarding losses due to rains in the province on Tuesday said three children were injured while a house in Dera Ismail Khan was totally damaged in rain-related incidents.

The DG PDMA said the district administrations have been issued directives to start relief activities on urgent basis in the affected areas adding the PDMA was in constant contact with the administrations of all the districts in this regard.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister all the district administrations and relief departments were on alert to cope with any situation.

The PDMA had issued a letter to all the administrations to take preemptive measures to ensure safety to public life and property in the wake of predictions regarding scattered rains and land sliding in the province. It said its control room was functional 24/7 and in case of any assistance, people can contact the helpline number 1700 of the PDMA.