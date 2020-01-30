Three Children Injured In Toy Bomb Explosion In Khanabad Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:55 PM
Three children were injured when a toy bomb exploded in Khanabad area, Maidan here on Thursday
According to police, the explosion occurred when these children were cutting grass from a field. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Taimergarah and investigations are underway.
The injured were identified as Amin, Haseena and Ubaid.