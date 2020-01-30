UrduPoint.com
Three Children Injured In Toy Bomb Explosion In Khanabad Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Three children injured in toy bomb explosion in Khanabad area

Three children were injured when a toy bomb exploded in Khanabad area, Maidan here on Thursday

According to police, the explosion occurred when these children were cutting grass from a field. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Taimergarah and investigations are underway.

According to police, the explosion occurred when these children were cutting grass from a field. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Taimergarah and investigations are underway.

The injured were identified as Amin, Haseena and Ubaid.

