Three Children Injured In Wall Collapse Incident

Published June 06, 2023



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Three children were injured in a wall collapse incident on Ravi road, here on Tuesday.

Police said that the children were passing near the wall of Trust Model school when it suddenly caved in.

As a result they were trapped under the debris of wall.

On information, Rescue 1122 staff reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the injured children from the debris and shifted them to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

The injured children have been identified as Hammad (5), Abdul Samad (7) and Ghulam Mujtaba.

