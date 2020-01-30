Three children killed as house wall collapses in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast three children were allegedly died ages ( 2to12 years old ) after dilapidated house boundary wall of a house collapsed at Aurak Valley in Quetta District on Thursday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said that three children belongs to the same family died on the spot as home walls collapsed suddenly, while another relative suffered severe injuries.

The wall made up with mud-stone located in Aurak valley suddenly came down due to rain. As a result children playing near the scene were buried under the debris, Rescue sources added.

Soon after the incident rescuers reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured person to a nearby hospital after being retrieved from debris, rescue sources said, private news channel reported.